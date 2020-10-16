2020 Saw The Crowning Of The Big Bag. Long May She Reign.

While big bags thrived throughout fashion month, it wasn’t until Paris that the trend truly hit its peak. At Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia showcased a hopeful collection for a world post-pandemic. In it, the designer included pieces that looked made for a long night of not knowing where you’re going to end up, after maybe a dinner with friends or a party. There were versatile sweater-like scarves, and handbags big enough to fit everything one might need. In the lookbook, one bag-clad model wore a going-out top tucked into a pair of nylon track pants, as if she shacked up somewhere for the night and stole the resident's pants the next day. Club bracelets line her wrists, the final brushstrokes on a painting portraying the life we’re all craving after seven months in lockdown. The contents of a night out, including bottoms and uncomfortable choice of footwear, all stored in the oversized handbag. Givenchy, Jil Sander, Acne Studios, and The Row, too, shared appreciation for the larger things in life during their spring ‘21 presentations, all in all combining to create the handbag trend of the season: the big bag.