Orange Really Is The New Black (& Here's How To Wear It)

We've had millennial pink, Gen Z yellow and tomato red — but it's orange, in a multitude of shades, that's becoming the color of the moment. Neon, salmon, peach, and earthy, muted tones were seen on the spring 2018 runways and continue to make appearances for fall.
The extensive shade range of orange is what makes it such an interesting style statement for this season and the next, shares Hazel Catterall, head of womenswear buying at Harvey Nichols. "Strong statement colors have been an enduring trend for several seasons, and orange felt very fresh and a new take for autumn," she tells Refinery29. "It’s a really versatile color, so it’s unsurprising this is the new pink."
The high-impact orange seen at Fenty x Puma is the shade that's really leading the charge; stand-out looks at Rihanna's show paired bike shorts with industrial belts and combat boots, giving the athletic brand a wearable, utilitarian upgrade. At Versace, a single shade of bright tangerine was interpreted in a full look, while Adam Selman used a vibrant sunset orange that, when presented in slip dress form, gave the color a luxe metallic sheen.
The versatility of orange is also seen in how easily it transcends seasons — from a vibrant summer color to a muted terracotta for autumnal dressing. For your next-season inspiration, use burnt orange, salmon, and peach to compliment your existing collection of earthy browns, blacks, grays, and creams.
To bridge the gap between the runway and the every day, we're looking to the street style set who know just how to make orange work for any scenario. From the office to the weekend, here's four different ways to wear summer's spotlight shade.