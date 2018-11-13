Some Of This Year's Best Boots Don't Require A Heel

While you were dusting off your black ankle booties, you were also sleeping on the true trend of fall: chunky and flat military-inspired boots. In September, we saw the likes of Snow Xue Gao and Olivier Theyskens skip the heels and send their coat-wearing models down the runway in clunky combat boots. And since then, we've been hooked. We love a little extra height as much as the next person, but when truly cold-weather hits, we're leaning towards a look with a little more comfort. So when reimagined military boots sprang up this season, we were more than ready to swap out our sock booties for something a bit more substantial.
And reimagined they are. While Dr. Martens have always been an option, this year's combat boots have stepped up their embellishments. From added hardware and faux fur details to tiger prints (yes, tiger!), you won't find any military grade sets of shoes here. Ahead are 18 boots that each carry a flair of their own.
