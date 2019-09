Some Of This Year's Best Boots Don't Require A Heel

While you were dusting off your black ankle booties , you were also sleeping on the true trend of fall: chunky and flat military-inspired boots. In September, we saw the likes of Snow Xue Gao and Olivier Theyskens skip the heels and send their coat-wearing models down the runway in clunky combat boots. And since then, we've been hooked. We love a little extra height as much as the next person, but when truly cold-weather hits, we're leaning towards a look with a little more comfort. So when reimagined military boots sprang up this season, we were more than ready to swap out our sock booties for something a bit more substantial.