If You're Sick Of Summer Pastels, Try This

For the past few seasons, our wardrobes have been awash with color. Standout paintbox brights — think tomato red, fuchsia, cobalt, and Gen Z yellow — fought it out to become our favorite hue, while shades sweet enough for an ice cream parlor — lavender, millennial pink, duck egg blue, and mint green — ushered in summer. But what if you're a little sick of all those saccharine pastels and bold hues?
Good news comes in the wave of neutrals. Sure, 'neutral' may be the antithesis of exciting, but for Coco Chan, head of women's ready-to-wear and accessories at Stylebop, the popularity of earthy tones lies in sustainability. "I think the sharp rise in demand for brands that possess ethical and sustainable attributes has also brought about a call for natural fabrics in natural colorways." This is certainly evident in the Tencel and linen pieces we've been buying — loose, breathable fabrics suit these heat-reflecting shades.
"There is a richness and depth to these shades as well as a certain raw, natural quality," Hazel Catterall, head of womenswear at Harvey Nichols, adds. Chan agrees: "I think we often gravitate towards a certain level of practicality after a period of more frivolous summer purchases," she says. "Opting for earthy tones is a way of heading back to base level."
With all manner of pieces out there, from midi skirts to sundresses, add some solid khaki, camel, terracotta, or sand to your wardrobe now and you'll be reaping the rewards in a few months' time.
