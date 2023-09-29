How Fall’s White Skirt Trend Is Defying Fashion’s “No White After Labor Day” Rule

We’ve all heard the saying, “No white after Labor Day.” It’s one of fashion’s many arbitrary — and frankly, classist — rules, and one I’ve never subscribed to. Thankfully, fashion is on my side this fall, with designers pushing a particular white must-have this season: a skirt.
The trend emerged last February when Prada showed its fall/winter 2023 collection, which featured frothy, white maxi skirts with floral embellishments, paired with simple cashmere sweaters. It wasn’t just Prada, though. Designers like Markarian, Nanushka, and Adeam also included variations of white skirts in their fall/winter collections, ranging from leather wrap iterations paired with chunky sweaters, to thigh-high slit skirts worn with elegant satin crop tops. Miu Miu, Prada’s sister brand, also included white sheer skirts with black polka dots in its lineup, styled with semi-nude bodysuits.
It quickly became clear that white skirts could be as versatile as a black turtleneck. While I’m normally a trend skeptic (shocking for a fashion writer), the fashion insiders' chatter surrounding the proliferation of white skirts was enough to convince me that a it was worth looking into. For a tailoring fan with almost no skirts in her wardrobe, that was a big step forward: I bought a white pleated skirt.
Over the past few months, I’ve tested my initial hypothesis and proved this trend is no fad. And I’m not the only one. Throughout fashion month, street style photos show the blossoming of the white skirt, while celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Lil Nas X have endorsed the trend, ranging from tenniscore takes to red carpet-ready asymmetrical versions.
With fall’s top trend being “wearability,” as most of fall/winter 2023 collections focused on capsule wardrobes and perfecting classic staples, it’s no surprise that the season’s must-have is a piece that can be considered the bottoms equivalent of a white T-shirt (you could probably wear it with one, too.) It also fits into many of today’s most viral aesthetics, from balletcore-style tutu-like tulle skirts, to quiet luxury’s minimal, maxi takes, and tenniscore, which has propelled pleated mini skirts beyond the court.
And even though the white skirt trend was popularized in the fall/winter collections, it’s an easy transitional piece and just as appropriate for warmer weather. Personally, I’ve styled white skirts with everything from a vest and boots to platform sandals and a slip tank top.
Dare to break some rules this fall. Fashion’s got your back.
