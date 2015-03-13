Skip navigation!
Maxi Skirts
Fashion
Trust Us, Denim Skirts Are Definitely Still Cool
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
24 Reasons To Still Consider A Maxi-Skirt
Ana Colon
Mar 13, 2015
Shopping
Pleats Please! 11 Reasons Why The Maxi Skirt Still Rules
Bobby Schuessler
Jan 12, 2015
Los Angeles
How To Style A Mini, Midi, & Maxi Skirt
Jill Wallace
Oct 14, 2013
Chicago
You Asked, We Answered: How To Wear A Maxi Skirt In To Fall
It's a sad day when the temps cool down and maxi skirts retire to the depths of our closets. So when one of my followers, Lenka K., tweeted me, “How do
by
Liz Schneider
Shopping
Do Over: Get The Most Out Of Your Maxi-Skirt
Love maxi-skirts but find it tricky to top off? Well, look no further than the bra top. No, we aren't telling you to take your shirt off; we're just
by
Willow Lindley
DIY
Insta-Obsession: A Sequin Maxi-Skirt You Can DIY This Weekend
Confession: We have something of a magpie complex here at R29. If it sparkles, shines, or glimmers in the light, we'll most likely love it, want it, and
by
Holly E. Thomas
Street Style
Street Style: A Maxi-Skirt & Sequins For Daytime? You Bet!
A glittery, shimmering top; a flowing, to-the-floor dress; open-toed shoes; and perfectly flippy hair — this might sound like a black-tie gala outfit
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Long Skirts That Literally Flatter Every Body Type
If you haven't yet bought into the cult that are long skirts ... well, what are you waiting for? From midi to maxi lengths, long skirts are a mix of ease
by
Willow Lindley
Styling Tips
5 Outfits To Try: Extra-Wide Pants, Extra-Long Skirts, & More Ext...
This week's edition of 5 Outfits To Try is brought to you by proportions. Break free of your usual summer proportion game (you know, "short" and "loose")
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Street Style: Mastering The Maxi Skirt
Who she is: Lauren Where we spotted her: Gold Coast Why we love her: The maxi skirt is one of those pieces we always think we want to rock, but then
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
Street Style: How To Keep Maxi Skirts Cute In Fall
Who she is: Lia Where we spotted her: Shopping in Wicker Park. Why we love her: We love Lia's take on the maxi-skirt-for-fall look. Her cropped cardi
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
L.A. Street Style: How To Wear A Bright Maxi-Skirt
The look: Maxi-dress madness. The location: Spotted on 3rd Street in West Hollywood. The styling tip: L.A. is still loving the maxi-skirt trend for
by
Molly Grant
Styling Tips
How To Wear This Season's Maxi Skirt
The first step to wearing a maxi skirt is to pump yourself up—you can wear wear them (yes, even you shorties!), and they look awesome on you! Feeling
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Look Of The Day: Pale Neutrals Show Off A Beautiful Long Skirt
This beauty spotted at Paris Fashion Week shows the right way to rock a fall-time long skirt. Paired with a soft shirt with rolled-up sleeves, awesome
by
Us
