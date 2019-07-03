Jeans, leggings, ruched dresses, oversize tees — these are the clothing items that, for the most part, make up the maternity fashion market. Stylist and fashion editor Nina Sterghiou experienced the dearth of stylish maternity options firsthand when she became pregnant. "It was frustrating to see how limited the options really were," she told Refinery29. "There were definitely moments in my life where I had to go to an event when I was really, really pregnant, and there was nothing cool on the market for me to wear. Everything literally looked like a prom dress. And it seemed impossible that I was the only woman out there who was struggling with this."
To outfit women like herself, who don't want to sacrifice style just because they're expecting, Sterghiou created Tellus Mater (pronounced tell-us mata), an 11-piece collection of classic white blouses, tailored trousers and fitted turtlenecks. The line is designed to take pregnant women from the office to a doctor's appointments to a business dinner — and there's not an ounce of ruching in sight. Peruse all 11 pieces of the first Tellus Mater collection ahead, and read on for her thoughts on the state of the maternity fashion industry.
Refinery29: Would you say that the fashion community is doing pregnant women a disservice by not offering up stylish clothing?
Nina Sterghiou: "A lot of brands are talking down to pregnant women, saying that they don’t know anything, but there are all types of fashionable women out there. Especially now with Instagram, when you can really be influenced by other peoples’ style, even if you don't live in a "fashion city". Nobody’s really bought into that market."
It's frustrating to see such a natural time in a woman's life go unnoticed.
"Incredibly frustrating. There were definitely moments in my life where I had to go to an event when I was really, really pregnant, and there was nothing cool on the market for me to wear. Everything literally looked like a prom dress. And it seemed impossible that I was the only woman out there who was struggling with this. Women are so beautiful when they're pregnant, and wouldn’t it be great if they could wear sleek black evening wear instead of a yellow, lace prom dress when they need to dress up."
What pieces did your friends in fashion gravitate towards most?
"You know, I thought there’d be one piece that would end up being the most popular, because I was just like, ‘Choose whatever you want and let me know,” but everyone really chose something different. The model in the shoot took back the satin Diana top and wore that for a while. I have another friend who’s an MTV executive who loved the kick flare. And my friend who works on Wall Street loved the Eva coat. Everyone was really drawn to different things."
How did you utilize your background in fashion in this collection?
The collection is really part of a larger aesthetic and because my background is in imagery, it was important for us to create visuals for our website and our lookbook that felt like a real fashion shoot. We have a real model — not a fit model who wears padding — we have a real model from IMG who just happened to be pregnant. We have hair and makeup — we treated it like a real fashion shoot. I wanted to give this line the sort of attention that I think women deserve. And I think that whether you’re pregnant or not, if that’s your aesthetic, then it’ll appeal to you. It’ll come around, it’ll be in your Instagram feed, it’ll find you.
What are some pieces that you felt had to be included in the collection?
"I feel like maternity has always been really dominated by the dress market. So because of that, we’re only going to do one dress a season. Instead, we’re really focusing on separates. We got a lot of general feedback from retailers that tops and bottoms were the hardest for pregnant women to find. Of course, there's one dress in the collection because I think it's important for the brand identity, but the focus is definitely going to be tops and bottoms."
"We added an over-the-belly band for all of our pants instead of side elastic because that really is not comfortable when you’re pregnant. That detail makes all the difference — the stretch on the side is a joke. Also, everything was designed to be lightweight. When you’re pregnant, you’re heavier and you feel weighed down, so you don’t want to wear heavy things."
Shoppers can be hesitant to embrace maternity fashion, because pregnancy is temporary. Would you say that these items can be worn beyond the timespan of pregnancy?
"I mean there are two things: When you have a baby, you’re not immediately back to the size you were at square one, so as much as you want to burn all your maternity clothes after you have your baby, it usually ends up that you still need to wear them for a while. Secondly, I think the white cotton top in particular can go on and on. Eventually with the pants you probably won’t want to wear maternity pants anymore, but if you ask around the office about maternity pants, anyone who’s had a baby probably will say that they only found one pair of pants that really worked, so they just wore those day in and day out. So you will, in fact, get a lot of use out of them."
Because customers will be spending between $130 and $800 on a piece from the collection, how did you ensure that every item was worth the splurge?
"I would say actually that the average price of everything idles more around $200-$300, with the dress being the outlier in the bunch. With that being said, everything that we make is made here in New York City, which contributes to why the prices are the way that they are, but it also means that the quality is really great. I’m in the factory everyday overseeing quality control."
Are you planning to continue Tellus Mater down the line with new collections in the future?
"Well, there are a million different designs that we’d love to do, that we just don’t have the resources to make right now. Timing is a big factor. As a small brand, we’re at the mercy of the factory and they have to squeeze us in when they can between other, bigger clients. So, I have to follow that, meaning that I have to make small fall and spring collections for now. But ideally, if we’re lucky enough to grow, then I would like to build onto the brand piece by piece, rather than labeling things as spring or summer. After all, you can be pregnant anytime of the year."
Are there any other details about the collection that you want our readers to know about?
Yes! I worked with Every Mother Counts, Christy Turlington's charity, to allow customers to be given the option to donate to the organization upon checkout if they would like. As I suffered from peripartum cardiomyopathy right after my delivery (better known as heart failure), I really wanted to find a way to support EMC in their goal to fund better care for women in childbirth.
