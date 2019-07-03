6 of 9

Shoppers can be hesitant to embrace maternity fashion, because pregnancy is temporary. Would you say that these items can be worn beyond the timespan of pregnancy?



"I mean there are two things: When you have a baby, you’re not immediately back to the size you were at square one, so as much as you want to burn all your maternity clothes after you have your baby, it usually ends up that you still need to wear them for a while. Secondly, I think the white cotton top in particular can go on and on. Eventually with the pants you probably won’t want to wear maternity pants anymore, but if you ask around the office about maternity pants, anyone who’s had a baby probably will say that they only found one pair of pants that really worked, so they just wore those day in and day out. So you will, in fact, get a lot of use out of them."