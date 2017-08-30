How Pregnancy — & Beyoncé — Tapped Into My Black Excellence

Given the timing of my largely winter pregnancy with my first child, I spent most of the time in tights, and black, and lampshading in Free People sweaters and leggings. I was 26, living a champagne life on a beer budget, so I had to save for all the itinerant necessities an impending baby would mean. I shopped modestly for maternity clothes, anything on sale, neglecting to invest in pieces that made me feel confident, beautiful, and on-trend. I hid behind frumpy, floral patterns, and dresses in poor-quality fabric, save for the occasional splurge on a statement piece, if I had a wedding or other special event to attend. It was hard enough to find myself in those off-base styles, adjusting for the first time to my burgeoning body, without anyone who looked like me showing me how it's done. And without, like many expectant parents, a ton of money to throw at the problem.