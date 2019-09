How Pregnancy — & Beyoncé — Tapped Into My Black Excellence

This year, two of the greats showed us how it’s done. Beyoncé brought her twins into the world and continues to demonstrate what it looks like to embrace your pregnant and post-pregnancy form in a way only she can ( living her best life on Instagram) . Serena just keeps on dominating her dual passions of tennis and fashion, while her body grows around her child. And now, I’m doing my part, too: I busted out that bikini in June, letting my family know that I was fully embracing the beauty of being able to create life. And when my second child comes, I will seek clothes that are functional for my child, yes (the necessary evil of snap-on nursing bras and tanks), but also ones that feel like me — like a bold, beautiful Black mom who deserves to be seen; ones that allow me to embrace the changing style that reflects the confident woman I am evolving into.