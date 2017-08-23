There Was So Much Natural Hair Inspo At Black Girls Rock

Black girl magic is so much more than an empowering hashtag. It comes in countless shapes and sizes and exists everywhere — in congress, on cable TV, and at the top of the Billboard charts — and there’s no denying its potency. That's why Black Girls Rock is so special: It's an award show that brings trailblazing Black women together to celebrate each other. Though the actual ceremony was held earlier this month, tears streamed — and tweets trended — when it officially aired on BET last night.
"I take hair very seriously, okay?" Taraji P. Henson, who hosted the event, said during the show (while showing off some very '80s lewks from her past). "There are so many examples of gorgeous Black women changing the world and perceptions of beauty. And that's what tonight is all about. Celebrating the fearless women who remind us every day that the sky is not the limit — it's only the view."
Well, Taraji, we take hair seriously, too — and take every opportunity to celebrate it. Ahead, see some of the strongest natural hairstyles from the magical evening... and try not to get blinded by all of the sparkle.