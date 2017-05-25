Taraji P. Henson's Senior Photo Is Giving Us Major Teenage Cookie Feels

Forget how unrealistically great the 13 Reasons Why characters looked in high school. Taraji P. Henson looked flawless in her senior photo and, honestly, everyone else can go home.
On Thursday, Henson shared her high school photo on Instagram. The teenage Taraji is rocking a killer pair of sunglasses, as well several necklaces and gold hoop earrings.
"#TBT #SeniorPix You couldn't tell her ISH!!! She knew she belonged in #Hollywood right here, she just didn't know how she was getting there but she DREAMED BIG AF!!! #DidntknowIn91betchaknowmeNOW *Diddy voice*" Henson captioned the photo, along with several kiss emoji. The caption couldn't be more fitting — we definitely know her now, and she definitely belongs in Hollywood.
Henson's fans were quick to praise the photo on Instagram and Twitter. "Yaaaa honey get it!," one Instagram commenter wrote. "That was the same chain she had on on the show...she was cookie way back then," another person commented. Others also noted how much Henson resembles Cookie Lyon in her photo.
Everything about the photo is perfect: her "Taraji" nameplate necklace, her natural hair, her white outfit and matching sunglasses. And, as Popsugar pointed out, Henson's arms are raised in the photo, as if she wants to get it over with because she has more important things to do.
Henson also tweeted the link to her Instagram post, and her tweet was met with similar responses. "Two questions: Do you still have this outfit? & if so can i borrow it?" one person tweeted. Someone else tweeted that the photo proves Henson was "born to play Cookie."
The Empire actress only tweeted the photo a few hours ago, but it's already becoming the subject of memes, too.
The Face Your Mother Makes When She Gets Home And The Meat Still In The Freezer @TherealTaraji pic.twitter.com/lVcrYqIATk— The Mykayla ✨ (@TheMykayla) May 25, 2017
When you know exactly what it is, who it's for, and how it's gonna get done @TherealTaraji #tbt #GoalsAF pic.twitter.com/6Vz13JsLyf— Citizen Dope (@intrntscrpbk) May 25, 2017
When u travel back in time and McDonald's ice cream machine still broke @TherealTaraji pic.twitter.com/lOSxONI9Bd— GreenThumb (@Sseshat) May 25, 2017
Get ready to see this photo on your social media feeds — it just might be the next viral reaction face.
