The Surprising Way Kerry Washington Wears Olivia Pope's Designer Clothes While Pregnant

Kerry Washington covers this month's InStyle , decked out in an incredible Victoria Beckham mermaid-skirt dress . In the accompanying interview, the actress gets real about how the wardrobe of her Scandal character, Olivia Pope, is evolving during Washington's second pregnancy.The last time Washington was expecting, she had some pretty spectacular fashion moments: Remember the colorblocked Thakoon dress she wore to the 2014 NAACP Awards, and that SAG Awards crop top ? Beyond the red carpet, though, editing her Scandal alter ego's closet to fit, literally, with her changing physique wasn't as smooth. "There's nothing high-end for professional women who are pregnant," Washington told InStyle.As Scandal fans know well, Olivia Pope's wardrobe is very high-end: Max Mara, Armani, and Prada make frequent cameos. So we can see why stylist and costume designer Lyn Paolo has run into some issues — especially given all the scrutiny about how showrunners tried to hide Washington's visible baby bump last time around. Washington's pregnancy-related fashion woes certainly aren't unique: Women in all different careers run into the (often costly) issue of dressing for the workplace while expecting. One startup made headlines last year by introducing a maternity-clothing stipend as a benefit for pregnant staffers.Just because it's harder to source the garments doesn't mean Pope's wardrobe is changing next season, Washington says: "We wind up just buying the same clothes." However, instead of wearing it off the rack, "we will cut out the front of Armani trousers and put in a pregnancy panel," she told the magazine. "That's what we do for everything."