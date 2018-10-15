Despite all eyes being on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as they said their 'I dos' last Friday morning, it didn't take long for us to avert our gaze to another royal. Meghan Markle, the newly-appointed Duchess of Sussex, arrived at Prince George's Chapel in a stunning and very buttoned-up royal blue Givenchy coat (not a gown like her fellow attendees), giving us ample room to jump to the conclusion that she was #expecting. Big jump? Not so much.
Early Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced that our Spidey senses were tingling in the right direction by confirming that Meghan Markle is indeed expecting her first child with Prince Harry. The clothes tell all, as we like to say. And even more than our excitement over another royal baby (we're taking bets on a boy!), is our anticipation for all of her maternity lewks. To honor the mother-to-be of the hour, we've rounded up 16 coats (inspired by her awe-worthy style) that are wearable for all women — pregnant or not — this winter. After all, who doesn't want to look the royal part all season long?
