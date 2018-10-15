How Many Kids Do Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Want?

Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis are about to become big cousins following the happy news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child.
On Monday, Kensington Palace made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the two “are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.” Fans responded with well wishes — and some with "I told you so."
Pregnancy rumors had been swirling for a while, bubbling up when Meghan wore a ruffled dress in July, or changed her hairstyle in September. But they reached a fever pitch at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, when the Duchess of Sussex wore a long, button-up coat through the ceremony. Photos of Meghan seemingly covering up her midriff with folders as she landed in Australia only added to the buzz.
We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but inquiring minds want to know: Will there be more children in the couple's future? Last July, according to People, a well-wisher told Prince Harry “My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children — when are you and Meghan going to get going?”
“Five children? Too many,” Prince Harry joked. He has previously told The Telegraph, “I would love to have kids.” And in 2016, Meghan Markle told Best Health magazine "I can't wait to have a family, but in due time." It seems the time has come.
All four of Queen Elizabeth’s children have two children each. Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed three. Time will tell if Harry and Meghan will add more royal tots to the generation of tiny royals taking over the British monarchy.
The child is expected to be born in Spring 2019.
