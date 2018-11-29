Why The Bets Around Meghan Markle Having Twins Aren't That Far-Fetched

There's a rumor that Meghan Markle is having twins, based solely on the fact that an Irish betting company noticed a "sudden surge" of people betting on the Duchess expecting twins, according to TODAY. And if so many people are betting on her having twins, then that means someone must know something, right?!
Obviously, this is a pretty ridiculous and illogical assumption to make. But the likelihood of Markle having twins might actually be good, based on her age. In August, Markle turned 37, and women over age 35 are technically more likely to have twins or multiple pregnancy than younger women, according to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG).
This has to do with hormones: Women over 35 make more follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), the hormone that stimulates ovaries to produce a "ripe egg ready for fertilization," according to MedlinePlus. That means, women over 35 are more likely to release two or more eggs during a single menstrual cycle, according to the ACOG. If each egg is fertilized by sperm, then multiple embryos could implant in the uterus, which could lead to twins or triplets.
Some other factors that could increase a person's chance of having twins include using in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, family history, previous pregnancies, and fertility drugs that increase ovulation. So, knowing absolutely nothing about Markle's family history or whether she used fertility assistance, her age alone could increase her odds of twins.
At the moment, this speculation only has to do with the random Irish bet. But some other signs that someone is pregnant with twins include more severe morning sickness or breast tenderness, according to the ACOG. Someone pregnant with twins might also may gain weight more quickly than someone carrying one baby. But the only way to truly confirm that someone is having twins is to look at an ultrasound, per the ACOG.
So, while this rumor circulates we can all fantasize about a real-life Princess Switch situation happening sometime in the unborn royal baby's future.
