Too Many People Are Betting That Meghan Markle Is Having Twins

You can make of this what you will. There are no other signs from the royal family that the Duchess is expecting two bundles of joy, or even any details about the sex of the baby. This surge in bets on twins doesn't necessarily mean someone with an in spilled the beans — maybe, like most of us, betters just love the idea of double the royal baby news. Plus, Markle would be the first royal to have twins since the Queen of Scotland gave birth to twins in 1430. 1430!