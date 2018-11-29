Too Many People Are Betting That Meghan Markle Is Having Twins

How do you know that royal baby watch has gotten out of hand? When a betting company had to stop taking bets because people were submitting too many. Paddy Power, an Irish betting company, recently received a huge surge of bets on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having twins, according to Today, so they cut it off out of fear that someone with inside knowledge was leaking the deets.
News of Markle's pregnancy was announced last month, and excitement has been at a steady high ever since. Suspiciously high, maybe.
“An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether,” a spokesperson for the company told Today in a statement. “Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters — or an insider source — knows something more than we do.”
Just how likely are the twins? Paddy Power had the odds as high as five to one when they decided to end the betting on November 23.
You can make of this what you will. There are no other signs from the royal family that the Duchess is expecting two bundles of joy, or even any details about the sex of the baby. This surge in bets on twins doesn't necessarily mean someone with an in spilled the beans — maybe, like most of us, betters just love the idea of double the royal baby news. Plus, Markle would be the first royal to have twins since the Queen of Scotland gave birth to twins in 1430. 1430!
Whatever happens, Markle is expected to give birth in spring 2019.
