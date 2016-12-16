12 Places To Heal During The Holidays

As magical as the holidays can seem, this can also be an unreasonably tough time of year. Professional burnout is rampant, family strife can flare up, and the end of this year in particular feels pretty damn disheartening. (Am I the only one who watched a "2016 year in review" video montage this week and found myself crying two minutes in?)



If nothing else, it's certainly a moment when many of us are daydreaming about getting away from it all on a beach somewhere — but maybe, because of family obligations or financial constraints, that's not in the cards. Still, that doesn't mean you can't find smaller opportunities to get away from it all this holiday season and just…heal a little.



I asked my colleagues at R29 where they go to recharge, whether where they live or where they kinda have to go to visit family. Believe it or not, not one person sent me the name of a bar! Instead, I got parks, boat rides, gardens, day spas, even surprisingly peaceful stores. It turns out, there are little pockets of rejuvenation everywhere. Read on to find a new healing spot — or at least, for a moment, to escape the chaos — and let us know in the comments where you go for a reboot.