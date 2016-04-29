The 27 Weirdest Things I've Googled Since I Started Trying To Get Pregnant

14 of 27

Illustrated by: Elliot Salazar

14. Vitex and fertility



What the internet told me: Anecdotally, taking a Vitex (a.k.a. chasteberry) supplement can work miracles for all things hormonal — it fixes PMS, clears up hormonal acne, and can lengthen a short cycle. It also looks like there’s some preliminary — but not conclusive — scientific research out there to back this up.



What Dr. Copperman told me: “There are a ton of natural remedies out there that are being used and promoted for female fertility. Certainly when we talk about acupuncture and yoga and relaxation and exercise and wellness, there are so many benefits to being in that right frame of physical and mental health for attempting to achieve a pregnancy. I’m a huge supporter of the mind-body connection. However, there’s little evidence that women who don’t take these herbs do worse. And the problem with some of the herbal treatments is that they have not been presented to the FDA as a drug and gone through randomized controlled trials for dosage, safety, and efficacy. Just because it’s an herb doesn’t make it good.”



(Dr. C. is speaking my language here — I’m one of the world’s biggest supplement skeptics. But weirdly enough, I’m still taking Vitex…just in case.)