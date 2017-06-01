Serena Williams Wore A Zara Kimono On Her Babymoon

When Serena Williams announced in April that she was 20 weeks pregnant, people everywhere collectively responded "hold up — didn't you just win the Australian Open in January?" The answer was yes (the victory marked Williams' 23rd Grand Slam title, but who's counting?) and it cemented her status as a total badass/the best athlete of our generation.
Williams is now enjoying some much-deserved R&R in the south of France, where she's on a babymoon trip with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian and some pals. Thanks to a few #babymoon Instagram posts, we know exactly what she's wearing — a chic but affordable Zara kimono.
Zara is emerging as a popular brand for celebrity moms-to-be. Lauren Conrad recently sang the praises of a number of items she purchased at the chain store.
Williams' Long Floral Print Kimono retails for a totally reasonable $149 and it looks both beautiful and comfortable. It features an open v-neck, long sleeves, and a contrasting patch pocket. A matching belt ties around the waist, and the side slits and interior lining provide the perfect finishing touches.
If you're in search of the perfect kimono and don't want to break the bank, Zara is where it's at. Even if this particular style isn't your cup of tea, their website alone offers over a dozen kimonos.
