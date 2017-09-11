Taylor Nolan, contestant on the polarizing reality show Bachelor In Paradise, is reportedly engaged to Derek Peth, another contestant on the show, Most importantly, though, her ring is quite beautiful. People has the exclusive look at the engagement ring, a 2-carat diamond ring from — who else? — Neil Lane. It's a platinum ring with a center round diamond, flanked by two "baguette-cut" diamonds.
Lane told People that Peth "really liked that [the ring] felt more traditional and classic, but still had a mid-century vibe." The other option Peth had was a rose-gold ring with smaller diamonds — a more alternative choice. The outlet also reports that Peth did not have the opportunity to meet with Lane before the engagement.
Though the segment featuring their engagement will likely air Monday night during the Bachelor In Paradise finale, news broke that Nolan and Peth were engaged almost a full fortnight ago. They filmed the live reunion special on August 30. Shortly after, they were photographed together in West Hollywood, seemingly celebrating their engagement.
Nolan's ring lovely, but it's very different from Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's engagement ring, a 3-carat platinum ring that looks almost twice the size. Her center diamond was a pear cut, a shape that Lindsay preferred, and surrounded by 80 round diamonds.
"Apparently Rachel had talked about a pear-shaped diamond and this was her fantasy ring," Lane told People at the time. "Bryan [Abasolo] lit up when he saw it."
The Bachelor franchise has a relationship with Neil Lane such that couples that get engaged on the show receive their ring for free. Allegedly, if Bachelor-related couples breakup before two years have passed, they aren't allowed to keep the ring. If they stay together for two years, they can keep the ring, breakup, and split the winnings.
