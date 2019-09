It's all a part of the Harrison mystery. For all the mystique surrounding the contestants, the real enigma of The Bachelor isn't love, or even how the women contestants get their mic packs to dangle so gracefully from their bikini straps. The real puzzle is Harrison, the one person who wins The Bachelor every single season. He has all of two scenes every episode, if not less, and he has somehow managed to avoid villainy after all these years. (At some point, you'd think the producers would turn on Harrison, editing him to seem like a ferocious diva-monster, but they haven't. Maybe he really is a nice guy.) Chad Johnson famously mocked Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise for going to bed with a mimosa and a robe — I've never seen Harrison with a mimosa — but the criticism bounced right off of Harrison's impeccable Mister Rogers shell.