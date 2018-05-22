Becca Kufrin, erstwhile fiancé of Arie Luyendyk, Jr., is engaged! Kufrin revealed in an interview with People magazine that she is, in fact, betrothed following the taping of her season of The Bachelorette.
"It was the happiest moment of my life," she told the publication. "And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind."
Following the dramatic conclusion of The Bachelor in March, Kufrin embarked on her own Bachelor journey. Production wrapped on her season two weeks ago, and the show will premiere on May 28 on ABC. Her timeline is tight: Kufrin got engaged in November of 2017. Luyendyk unceremoniously dumped her in January of 2018, and, in March, ABC crowned Kufrin the next Bachelorette.
Viewers (including myself) were concerned Kufrin would have emotional whiplash after the heart-wrenching finale of The Bachelor. But, for Kufrin, the grieving process was quick. (It helps that Luyendyk is holed up in Scottsdale, Arizona, safely away from the prying eyes of press.)
"I fell in love [with Arie] and we were engaged,” she explained, “but that ended. And I realized nothing since then changed. I still wanted to find my partner, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.”
On the premiere of The Bachelor, Kufrin asked Luyendyk to get down on one knee and say, "Are you ready to do the damn thing?" Kufrin now has to take that catchphrase wherever she goes. It's in the Bachelorette promos, and it's in headlines all over the world. Breaking up with Luyendyk was easy — breaking up with "do the damn thing" is going to be a lot harder. Hopefully, a romantic televised engagement will chance all that.
Last week, ABC revealed the men who would be competing for Kufrin's heart. She has 28 suitors, one of whom has the job "social media participant." Kufrin's fiancé — the one who, sigh, did the the damn thing — is somewhere in this list of burly men.
