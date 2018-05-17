Becca Kufrin's 28 suitors have graced the scene. On May 28, ABC will begin airing the fourteenth season of The Bachelorette with Kufrin — who was brutally broken up with on the last season of The Bachelor — which means it's time to start looking over her prospects. Production wrapped recently, as per Kufrin's Instagram, and now, ABC is sharing photos and information about the men who will vie for her heart.
Among the men? Well, a lot of Chris-ish guys. There's Chris. Then there's Christon. And there's Christian. There's also a Clay, a Connor, and a Colton. There are two male models, one of whom has a job called, simply, "social media participant." (Aren't we all social media participants? Is social media a job? Hoo, boy.) There's one pro football player — before you freak out, he's currently a free agent — and a couple of former athletes. All in all, it's hard to tell what these men will be like. We can only sit back, read their bios, and make vast, aggressive judgements for fun.
Ahead, the 28 men competing for Becca's heart.
