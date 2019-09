If there's one thing that wouldn't help me feel better about an ex, it's watching them court ten other girls at the same time as me, but this is The Bachelor, and normal societal rules don't apply. That's why Kufrin is already getting back on the horse (literally, if you watched her meet her first few suitors ) and is already filming, telling DeGeneres that she would meet the whole crop of men the next day for the introductions episode. Typically, she told the host that this can last from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. This time, however, she'll be on the other side of things, meeting the men rather than vying for one's attention.