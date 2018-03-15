Becca Kufrin has made peace with her public and invasive breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. better than I have with any of my private relationships — in fact, better than I have with theirs. While I'm still in the yelling stages of her heartbreak, she's moved on, and actually credits watching the show back with helping her accept this sudden turn of events.
The soon-t0-be Bachelorette appeared on Ellen on Wednesday to talk about how she's been handling this whirlwind of a month.
"So how are you feeling now?" DeGeneres asked the reality star.
"I feel good. I went through the entire grieving process. I was mad, I was sad, I was confused," she told the host. "I watched the entire season back and saw his relationships unfolding with everyone else and seeing that kind of helped me to move on and realize he just found a better fit with Lauren. So I'm doing well."
If there's one thing that wouldn't help me feel better about an ex, it's watching them court ten other girls at the same time as me, but this is The Bachelor, and normal societal rules don't apply. That's why Kufrin is already getting back on the horse (literally, if you watched her meet her first few suitors) and is already filming, telling DeGeneres that she would meet the whole crop of men the next day for the introductions episode. Typically, she told the host that this can last from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. This time, however, she'll be on the other side of things, meeting the men rather than vying for one's attention.
By now, she's probably forgotten all about Luyendyk, which is good, since apparently she wasn't invited to his wedding with Lauren B. anyways.
