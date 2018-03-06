Chris Harrison Isn't Sorry About Airing That Awful Arie Breakup

Over the course of one excruciating breakup scene, Arie Luyendyk Jr. went from being TV's most snooze-worthy Bachelor to the ultimate dating show villain. Now, in his new interview with Us Weekly, Chris Harrison explained why he let it all happen. It was just for the sake of keeping reality TV real, of course!
On part one of the The Bachelor finale, which aired Monday night, Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin over Lauren Burnham, who was stoked to accept the final rose/huuuuuge engagement ring. Unfortunately, Luyendyk wasn't all in, despite repeatedly promising that he was. The 36-year-old/new Juan Pablo then told Kufrin that, LOL JK, he actually wanted to be with the girl he dumped weeks earlier.
We know just how humiliated and hurt Kufrin was about the whole thing because the entire breakup scene was filmed for Bachelor cameras. ("So fucking embarrassing," she muttered at one point during the excruciating scene.) No wonder Kufrin is receiving wine money via Venmo right now.
Harrison, who is the OG host of the ABC reality series, gets that you might be feeling some type of way about the whole Luyendyk/Kufrin fiasco. But maybe, he suggested in his Us Weekly interview, we just aren't looking at the big picture.
"In my opinion, you don’t just get to tell the fairy tales. That’s not real life, that’s not how this works," Harrison told Us Weekly of the show that unironically uses the term "Fantasy Suite" and considers helicopters a viable form of date transportation. "That's not how my life worked … But then there’s stuff like this, this real life that happens. I think it’s something we can all relate to and I think that’s probably what’s going to stir everybody up. It draws something inside of all of us that we can all — we've all been there."
Erm, sure. We've all "been there" in the sense that we've had bad breakups and/or sad feelings, but I think that this Luyendyk situation is pretty unique, Chris Harrison. It was also mean. Like, "Wow, is this series actually just UnREAL and I didn't notice?"-level mean.
Harrison may not have broken up with Kufrin himself, but let's just say he probably should download Venmo and send her some rosé money, stat.
