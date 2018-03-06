Chris Harrison Isn't Sorry About Airing That Awful Arie Breakup

"In my opinion, you don’t just get to tell the fairy tales. That’s not real life, that’s not how this works," Harrison told Us Weekly of the show that unironically uses the term "Fantasy Suite" and considers helicopters a viable form of date transportation. "That's not how my life worked … But then there’s stuff like this, this real life that happens. I think it’s something we can all relate to and I think that’s probably what’s going to stir everybody up. It draws something inside of all of us that we can all — we've all been there."