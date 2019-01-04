Of Course Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Had A Dramatic Sex Reveal

The couple that pledged their love during one of The Bachelor’s most dramatic moments wasn’t going to sit back and let their pregnancy be boring. Nope! Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and runner up-turned-fiancée Lauren Burnham just revealed the sex of their soon-to-be-born baby, and it was a true explosion.
After faking everyone out in April with a (controversial) April Fool’s Joke, the reality TV couple announced that Burnham was having the pair’s child in November of 2018. Their wedding, which will take place in Hawaii, is set for January 12.
However, there was one thing that the duo had to do before walking down the aisle in mere weeks, and it involved a lot of pink.
Advertisement
In a photo shoot for Us Weekly, Luyendyk and Burnham shared that their baby’s sex is female, by posing in front of a giant cloud of pink dust. They also blew blush-colored confetti into the camera.
Learning the sex of the baby was a more complicated process than one might expect.
“We actually did the early gender test online, so we took our test at 10 weeks,” Burnham told Us Weekly. “We got the results back from that, and it was that we were having a boy.”
The couple filmed a reveal special with the Bachelor producers, assuming that their child would be born male. However, once Burnham had an ultrasound and learned that the initial report was incorrect, Luyendyk called the producers to explain the error.
“The phone call back to the producers was hilarious because they're like, ‘Arie, you're always making things difficult!’ We all had a big laugh about it,” said Luyendyk of the mix-up.
Advertisement