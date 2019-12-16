Peter Weber’s Season Of The Bachelor Promises Turbulence & Tears

It's a big day for Bachelor Nation because today is the day that Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor officially begins. Although the first episode of his reign as Bachelor doesn't air until January, ABC has released both the official list of contestants and a full minute teaser of all the drama that's to come this season. We were already teased with the possibility that former Bachelorette Hannah Brown might return to take back Peter's heart. This teaser, however, gives the other women a chance to shine — or if we're being specific, cry, because that's mostly what happens in this short glimpse into the season when the ladies aren't making airplane and windmill puns and talking about how hot they think Peter is.
First, ABC released a video of Chris Harrison introducing all 30 of the contestants.
Meet the women of Peter's season NOW with Chris Harrison before #TheBachelor premieres January 6 on ABC! Who's got your rose? https://t.co/tfTkQYuMm1— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 16, 2019
The teaser contains our first look at the long-awaited limo entrances, including one contestant who dressed up as a windmill and asked Pete if he was "ready for round five," a reference to the time Peter and Hannah had multiple relations inside of a windmill on last season of The Bachelorette.
This cabin is FULL. Meet all of the passengers when #TheBachelor premieres on January 6. pic.twitter.com/4UwrgEGjzj— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 16, 2019
"I am crazy, but in the best way," another contestant, Deandra, says.
We also see some of the first scuffles that erupt between the women, predictably about getting enough time to talk to Peter.
"You disrespected a lot of people," a contestant says to another crying contestant, which is a scene that's somehow both extremely familiar in Bachelor Nation but also supremely enticing.
"Expect turbulence," Peter shrugs at the end, after what was probably 20 minutes of brainstorming pilot puns. Well, two can play at that game, and it's safe to say we're ready for takeoff. The Bachelor returns on January 6 on ABC.
