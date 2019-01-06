Tomorrow, Colton Underwood commences his journey as The Bachelor, an odyssey on which he will date 27 women (among them: a sloth (?), a DJ, and a phlebotomist), cry many tears, hop a fence, and probably (very very likely) come away with a fiancé.
That's right — The Bachelor's 23rd season begins tomorrow, January 7, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Prepare yourself for many, many virgin jokes ahead, as well as at least one long close-up of Colton's abs as he flips a giant tire. And the tears! It just wouldn't be Colton's season without tears. Ahead, how you can watch all the of it.
If you have a cable log-in, you can stream the premier live on the ABC app or website. But if you don't, you can stream The Bachelor on Sling TV ($25/month), DirecTV Now ($40/month), Hulu Live TV ($39.99/month), or YouTube TV ($40/month), all of which offer free trials. If you don't want to bother with streaming services, though, you can wait a week after each episode airs to watch it for free on ABC's website.
Until this season kicks off, you can brush up on Bachelor lingo with our comprehensive Bachelor glossary here. (Or if you're new to the franchise and don't know what it means when contestants accuse each other of being here for "the wrong reasons," you'll probably want to take a gander.)
In addition to streaming, ABC is also bringing back its Bachelor Fantasy League, where you can pick your lineup of the women you think will receive Colton's roses, compete with your fellow Bachelor-watching friends, and maybe win tickets to this season's After The Final Rose drama-filled extravaganza.
Also, as you watch, be sure not to sleep on Bachelor Twitter. (Which is maybe the low-key best part of watching, amirite?) We're all very curious to see if Tia chimes in this season...
