The Best Bachelor Alums To Follow On Twitter

I regret to inform you that I have a Bachelor-curated Twitter list. It means that, come 8 p.m. on the right Monday, I know where to go for insider knowledge and commentary. It's not written in the contract, per se, but Bachelor insiders love to comment on the current Bachelor season — the same way retired athletes often take the role of play-by-play commentator. They know what's bizarre and what's not. And, because they know the system, they have ammo for the best burns. These are the princes and princesses of Bachelor Nation, and every Monday, we must listen to them.
Following these accounts will enrich your Bachelorette viewing experiences. As Becca Kufrin dabbles in love with 28 (now 20 or so) different men, Becca's friends and fellow rulers of Bachelor Nation will weigh in. They'll get snarky. In some cases, they get amorous. (Bachelor In Paradise means that some of the men on screen will also appear on the beach later this summer.) In most cases, they provide insight — think of these Bachelor alums as your own personal Bachelorette annotations.