Planes, Flight Attendants, & Windmills: Which Bachelor Premiere Gimmick Needs To Go First?

Payton walked up to meet Peter by incredulously saying, "Four times?!" Jasmine showed off her ability to speak another language by telling Peter in that language, "I heard you did it four times in a windmill." Kylie brought a ton of condoms so they could break the record of four. Another contestant added, "Four times, like let's make it 10!" Someone also made Peter play putt putt golf where he had to hit the ball into the windmill. He took it in stride. "This looks like a famous structure that I quite admire," he joked. And at one point all of the women started chanting, "Not once, not twice, not three, but four!"