Host Of Love Island Arrested & Charged With Assault

British celebrity and Love Island host Caroline Flack has been charged with assault, reports CNN. The television personality was involved in an altercation that took place on Thursday night, resulting in her subsequent arrest by London Metropolitan police.
Flack allegedly assaulted a man "by beating," but police say that the victim was not seriously injured. She is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on December 23.
The news of the charges come just a few weeks ahead of the January premiere of the winter edition of the popular dating reality series Love Island, a show that Flack has hosted since its 2015 television debut. On the show, a good-looking group of singles couple up amongst themselves in a beautiful mansion in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca. As couples are voted out by the viewers watching at home, new singles are brought in, changing the dynamic of the house. At the end, the couple that the audiences deems the winner earns £50,000.
Instead of its standard Mallorca villa, Winter Love Island's competitors will fly to the gorgeous city of Capetown where the usual romantic hijinks and shocking betrayals will ensue under the South African sun. The cast of the winter series has yet to be announced, but if they're anything like the colorful people we got to know and love (or hate, in the case of Greg O'Shea and Michael Griffiths), Winter Love Island is going to be a wild ride.
Winter Love Island isn't the show's only spinoff. The original ITV series has spawned an international franchise which including Love Island Australia, Love Island Sweden, and Love Island Suomi (Finland). In July, Love Island USA became the latest addition to the franchise, and it was received with mixed reviews. Without the contestants's signature British slang, is it really Love Island?
South London accent be damned, the fans are still invested in the drama, and Flack's legal woes have spurred a strong reaction among Love Island viewers all over the world. Many calling for her to step down from her hosting gig to make room for fresh blood. Fellow television presenter Maya Jama is a top contender in the Love Island host fancasting; the 25-year-old has hosted a number of programs on BBC Radio 1, ITV, and MTV. She also notably dated grime rapper Stormzy.
Flack's representatives have not yet responded to Refinery29's request for comment.
