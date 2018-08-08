But for all of the things wrong with Love Island as it is, bringing it across the pond is almost guaranteed to make it worse. First of all, Shameless and The Office are basically the only U.K. shows to ever successfully cross over into the American market. MTV's Skins? Bad. NBC's Coupling? Really bad. Not to mention, broadcast networks play it extremely safe when it comes to “adult” content. I don't think that the puritanical audience that has kept The Bachelor on the air for so long is going to be okay with women traipsing around in skimpy bathing suits and being forced to sleep in the same bed as a man on the first night they meet him. We can probably kiss the thong bikinis and the raunchy group games goodbye. I highly doubt they are going to show us couples having sex (under the covers, but still) in the Hideaway. And it’s likely that we are still going to have to beg them to make the cast diverse. But most importantly, Americans don’t have British accents. So with all that being said: I’m good luv, enjoy.