Obviously, Rachel is not against interracial dating. ICYMI: Nick is very white. One of the most annoying responses to calls for diversity has been the tendency to just add people of color to an already white script, set, and cultural context. That’s not the version of inclusivity that I’m interested in, but it abounds across the TV landscape. With that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if The Bachelorette considers Rachel ending up with a white guy to be the ultimate symbol of their commitment to diversity. In other words, it would be really easy for the franchise to ignore how race might play a pretty big part in how people might connect with their soon-to-be spouses.