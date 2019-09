As the first Black person to take up the charge as the lead on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Rachel is already feeling pressure about what the race of her next boo will or should be. She told The Hollywood Reporter that it’s something she’s already been questioned about by other Black people. But she’s not interested in making a decision “with any preconceived notions or any pressures to do something for somebody else.” She also made it clear to THR that race will not be the deciding factor in who she chooses to build a life with. She said, “And whether that person is Black, white, red, whatever — it’s my journey. I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.”