Love Island makes up for everything The Bachelor lacks, down to the simple things I didn’t realize took a toll on my enjoyment. The Bachelor is earnest, perfunctory, and contained. There’s no mention of life outside the mansion, and no admission that this whole thing is kind of ridiculous. It’s all about the journey, about the search for true love that goes well beyond the finale and onto covers of People and various press appearances. The cast of Love Island knows this is crazy. They are all down to find love, but they’re not going to pretend this is the best way to do it. The women are looking for boyfriends, not husbands. They repeatedly stress how little time they’ve actually known their partners, make references to seeing each other when they "get out," and acknowledge the world outside of the show.