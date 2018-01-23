Chelsea, of course, explained that it was completely light hearted and meant as a joke, before getting defensive. "I saw with my own eyes you brushing your hair, I wouldn't makes something up," she said. In fact, Chelsea was a formal model, and that humble brag proves she's certainly pro-glam — doesn't it? "The reason I was brushing my hair was because it looked like sh*t," Marikh shot back before Chelsea admitted defeat. "Freaking millennials these days — I'm one of them too, I guess."