4 Feminists On Why They'll Be Tuning In To Love Island

Being a feminist doesn't affect how I watch Love Island – it's just a bit of fun and it's generally quite a fair game for both the men and women. I wonder if the men will pick from a lineup of women in the first episode again this year or if it will swap. I can't see many valid feminist criticisms of the show. The arguments that have been made about promoting unrealistic beauty standards, women being objectified, and the fact that 'all they talk about is men' all apply to the male contestants too, so there are equal problems here. But that's the fun of the show, and from what I've seen their bodies don't look unhealthy, weight-wise – they're all pretty athletic. In terms of implants and fillers etc, it's down to the viewer to decide if that look is actually desirable (I know what I think), but I do worry how this comes across to younger, more impressionable audiences.