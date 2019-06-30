Meet The Singles Headed To Love Island

A group of singles looking for love on an island. Nope, this is not Bachelor in Paradise. Instead it’s Love Island, another dating competition.
The U.S. version of the wildly popular British dating show of the same name is headed to CBS this July, and will follow a group of single “Islanders” in Fiji. Similar to Bachelor in Paradise, the singles will live together in a huge mansion in a tropical destination, which will hopefully get the love flowing. Every few days the islanders must “couple up,” and those who fail to find or keep a partner is at risk being dumped from the island.
Unfortunately, the American version will likely nix the steamy sex scenes and raunchy (yet funny) group games that fans of the U.K. edition have come to know and love. Luckily, there will still be plenty of “challenges” on the show to keep things interesting. Best of all, viewers watching at home will be able to vote people out. New arrivals will also periodically show up to shake things up a bit — i.e. spark that reality show drama fans live for.
In the end, one lucky couple will walk away with a cash prize and, hopefully, real love. But if the Bachelor franchise has taught us anything, it's that the journey to the finish line will be far from easy.
Actor and model Arielle Vandenberg will serve as host of the show, premiering July 9. Ahead, get to know the 11 singles who will be competing on Love Island.