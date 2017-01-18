I'm grateful for the four best children a man could ask for. Happy Thanksgiving! I hope your day was as blessed as ours. #familylove#happythankgiving#themarshallgroup#piratenationbrewing#buildingthebes#brewerybuilders#brewerycontractors#cheers#thanksgiving#malibu#agoura#bachelor#bachelormansion

A photo posted by The Marshall Group (@themarshallgroup) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:14pm PST