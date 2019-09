Meet the Haradens, the family of six who reside at the 9,000-square-foot home we all know as the Bachelor Mansion. Marshall Haraden built the dream home for his family in 2004, he told Today . ABC took a liking to the property and struck up an arrangement with Haraden to let them film the show there biannually. So now, twice a year, Harden, his wife, and their four kids move out for seven weeks while the roses are being doled out. "When [the crew] comes, we move out for 42 days," he said to Today. "Everything we own leaves the property and goes into storage." The the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home then undergoes some preparation before filming can begin, including fresh coats of paint, cameras set up everywhere, and a stockpile of wine. Then, when the contestants leave the house for the hometown dates and final weeks, the crew puts everything back as it was.