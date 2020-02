The Design Secrets Behind The Love Is Blind Pods

In a lot of popular dating shows like The Bachelor and Bachelorette, contestants fall in love while going on group and one-on-one dates, hanging out at so-called "cocktail parties," and traveling around the world together Love Is Blind Netflix's new reality dating show, , couldn't be more different. In this show, the getting-to-know-you process happens without contestants getting a single look at one another, and the private pod where each person is separated (but can nevertheless hear one another) is a key part of pulling that off. These rooms where contestants hang out all alone while building a connection with their potential partners are one of the most unique elements of Love Is Blind, so we reached out to Kinetic Content, the production company behind the show, for details on how these pods were designed to simultaneously isolate contestants and promote bonds among them.