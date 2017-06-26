Nick Lachey set a new standard for husbands everywhere this weekend. When his wife of six years, Vanessa Lachey, lost her wedding ring, Lachey went through their trash in order to find it.
And that trash wasn't all rose petals. Lachey had to rummage past dirty diapers, a banana peel, and hair, in order to find the missing ring. When he finally did, he took a photo to share with his Instagram followers (and probably to remind his wife next time he needs a favor).
The post shows the ring among several soiled diapers, presumably belonging to the couple's 6-month-old baby, Phoenix or 2-year-old, Brooklyn. The Lacheys also have a 4-year-old son named Camden.
"This is true love after 6 years of marriage," Lachey wrote. "Digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife's missing wedding ring!"
Fans immediately took to commenting about how sweet the gesture is.
"That's so disgusting but so worth it," one fan noted.
"Nice save, Nick! Definitely winning those hubby points," added another commenter.
Fans were also quick to remind Lachey that he is not alone. One user commented "Happened to me too, now I have a ring holder on the counter!"
As gross as the task is, most of us wouldn't want to let a ring like that get away. On top of being gorgeous, it has a lot of sentimental value. It's been with the couple through thick and thin, like the birth of all three of their children. In fact, when Vanessa Lachey announced the birth of little Phoenix back in December, the ring made a cameo.
Both Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be participating in the Battle Of The Network Stars revival, which airs June 29th on ABC.
