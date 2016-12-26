Vanessa and Nick Lachey welcomed baby number three over the holidays. The couple announced the birth of Phoenix Robert Lachey via Instagram on Monday. He joins brother Camden, 4, and sister Brooklyn, 23 months.
"It's a very Merry Christmas indeed!" reads the caption on both Lacheys' posts. "We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much!"
Vanessa gave everyone the warm and fuzzies last month when she shared a video of her revealing the baby's sex to Nick as he got home from touring with 98 Degrees.
We have a not-so-wild guess on how the couple came up with little Phoenix's name. In 2015, Nick told People how Vanessa decided on Brooklyn. "Well, if you must know, she was conceived in New York. Not in Brooklyn, per se, but we felt the Upper West Side didn’t have a good ring to it and we wanted to pay an homage to New York."
