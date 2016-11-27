Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Baby Announcement Will Melt Your Heart

Nick Lachey just got back from 98 Degrees' My2K Tour and his wife, Vanessa, greeted him with a surprise. A video posted to her Instagram Thursday shows him arriving at their new L.A. mansion with a suitcase as "All Because of You" plays in the background. Then, their two kids greet him while carrying blue balloons. Finally, he reaches a big one that says, "It’s a boy!"
The Lacheys announced two months ago that they were expecting a third kid, so now we know what sex their baby will be. And Vanessa couldn't have told her husband in a cuter way. The only thing that makes it sweeter is the caption she wrote for the Instagram video.
"I have so much to be thankful for this year...especially our littlest Lachey. When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news!" she wrote. "I am so very thankful and grateful for this family of mine! And thankful for YOU! All your love and support makes what we do FUN and worth it! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"
The Lacheys announced two months ago that they were expecting a third kid, so now we know what sex their baby will be. And Vanessa couldn't have told her husband in a cuter way. The only thing that makes it sweeter is the caption she wrote for the Instagram video.
"I have so much to be thankful for this year...especially our littlest Lachey. When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news!" she wrote. "I am so very thankful and grateful for this family of mine! And thankful for YOU! All your love and support makes what we do FUN and worth it! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"
Advertisement
I have so much to be Thankful for this year... especially our littlest Lachey. When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news!👶🏼💙 Now I'm sharing it with you! I am so very Thankful and Grateful for this family of mine! And Thankful for YOU! All your Love & support makes what we do FUN and worth it! Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! Love, V 😘
Advertisement