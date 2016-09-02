Nick & Vanessa Lachey Are Having (A Third) Baby

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be adding a new member to their family in 2017. The couple has announced they are expecting their third child. They broke the news with an adorable Instagram photo in front of their new home.



"We got a new crib. Now we need a new CRIB," a message scrawled across the photo proclaims. The snapshot also includes a heart doodle around Vanessa's stomach letting fans know the youngest Lachey is due next spring. Mrs. Lachey captioned the photo with a very apt hashtag "#LacheyPartyOf5."

