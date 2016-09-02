Nick & Vanessa Lachey Are Having (A Third) Baby

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be adding a new member to their family in 2017. The couple has announced they are expecting their third child. They broke the news with an adorable Instagram photo in front of their new home.
"We got a new crib. Now we need a new CRIB," a message scrawled across the photo proclaims. The snapshot also includes a heart doodle around Vanessa's stomach letting fans know the youngest Lachey is due next spring. Mrs. Lachey captioned the photo with a very apt hashtag "#LacheyPartyOf5."
"We got a new crib. Now we need a new CRIB," a message scrawled across the photo proclaims. The snapshot also includes a heart doodle around Vanessa's stomach letting fans know the youngest Lachey is due next spring. Mrs. Lachey captioned the photo with a very apt hashtag "#LacheyPartyOf5."
The new baby will join big brother Camden and big sister Brooklyn, according to Pop Sugar. Though they'll officially be a "party of five," they won't forget about their furriest family member. Their dog even got a shout out in the caption, with Vanessa writing "and Wookie!" to accompany the dog emoji finishing off the family's announcement.
Advertisement