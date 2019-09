Nick Lachey & Jessica Simpson Were The Anti-Kardashians

They were very young. (Jessica turns 23 a couple of episodes into the first season.) Can you imagine having cameras shoved in your face six months after moving in with your partner? It probably did nothing to help their longevity.Despite all the comments about her intellect (or lack of), Jessica was actually the successful one. At the time of their divorce in 2006, she was reportedly worth $35 million , as opposed to Nick, whose salary was pegged at $5 million annually. (Jessica later called the marriage her "biggest money mistake.")Deep down, we’re all a little bit lowbrow. That’s why we loved them. They were B-List even when they were A-List.In a world where a 19-year-old gets herself $250,000 gifts (*cough* Kylie) and jets off for a birthday bash in Turks and Caicos, these Juicy Couture-clad newlyweds seem quaint. They're a reminder of a pre-social-media world, in which celebrities weren't as guarded or polished — and call me crazy, but I miss it.