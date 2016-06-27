Check Out Nick Lachey & Vanessa Minnillo's Insane New $4M House

One-time reality star and currently still-rich person Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Minnillo own a new mega-mansion. The home is a 10,000 square foot spread in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood that set the couple back a cool $4.15 million.
For that price, they got seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a French Normandy construction inside a three-home gated community. The great room features 18-foot ceilings, giant windows, and enough space to hold an episode of Minnillo’s old show, Wipeout. Their kitchen has a giant pantry, all-Viking-everything, and a center island you’d be ok being stranded on.
Meanwhile, the backyard has a pool with its own waterfall and hiking trails with a Valley view. From the outside it looks like a miniature Versailles and features a giant entryway with a chandelier and twin staircases that look like they’d be perfect for executing dramatic entrances. You could really threaten someone walking down those stairs.
Ok then. It’s pretty nice, is what we’re trying to say. Check out the photos ahead.
