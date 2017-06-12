With reboot after reboot flooding television screens everywhere, here's your chance to watch the ultimate throwback show. ABC is bringing back Battle of the Network Stars, and along with it comes some of your favorite celebrities. Some are new, like How To Get Away With Murder's Matt McGorry. Others are familiar faces from your childhood, like Dave Coulier (Full House) or Corbin Bleu (High School Musical). You'll get to see celebrities from all kinds of shows go head to head in competition.
This season, 100 stars are separated into teams. Each team has a theme like TV Kids or TV Cops, who Jonathan Lipnicki (Stuart Little) and Erik Estrada (CHIPS) play for, respectively. Keegan Allen from Pretty Little Liars will be in team TV Sex Symbols. Mischa Barton (The O.C.) is in in team Primetime Soaps. Vivica A. Fox is in the Troublemakers team. There are two Variety teams, which combines your favorite stars from any genre. The line-up includes Joey Fatone, Nick Lachey, and Kelly Osbourne. In each episode two teams will compete in different events until one of them comes out the winner.
As exciting as it seeing these new celebrities take on BOTNS, word is that about 20 of the original cast members are returning to the show. The show ran for twelve years on ABC from 1976 to 1988. Three teams from ABC, NBC, and CBS would compete against one another, culminating in a tug-of-war to decide the winner. Charlene Tilton and Deidre Hall, who competed on the 1988 battle, are among those returning. The full cast list can be found here.
The chance to see your favorite heart-throbs both (past and present) get super competitive is not far away. Battle of the Network Stars returns on June 29th on ABC.
