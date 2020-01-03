From what we can see, this deception is practically the foundation of this wild new game show, and it's UK counterpart. A black woman on The Circle in the UK decided to catfish as a white man to see if her opinionated personality would be more acceptable in a different form. Players who feel they have been judged or misunderstood their whole lives may choose to create a profile that looks like someone they think represents a more relatable person. But it's not always the best strategy: Catfishes that last in the game are the players who are able to mold the catfish’s personality with their own. The ones who can’t seem often seem one-note or suspicious pretty immediately and end up getting blocked from The Circle.