If you are a major competitive reality television fan, then you have likely been waiting for The Circle to hit Netflix after becoming obsessed with the British version. The popular UK series has had two seasons (the original The Circle is available on YouTube ) and, like Love Island UK, gained a huge following online in the US. Of course, the American version of The Circle will be slightly different considering none of the players will be saying “chuffed,” “bricking in” or “gutted.” But the introduction to the stateside version was made slightly more comfortable for fans by using the same apartment building from the second season of The Circle UK to film the Netflix version. That’s right. Despite the slightly misleading aerial shots of American landmarks that appear during transition sequences, Netflix's The Circle was filmed in England.