“There’s a way that we talk to each other when no one’s around. And I feel like we need to bring that to a bigger platform, because the rest of the world is interested in us,” Buteau, who was born in New Jersey to Carribean parents, said. For her, “us” includes everyone in the Black Lives Matter movement , everyone fighting for organizations like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, and all of the privileged people who are finally acknowledging that privilege in public. “If I can bring my dinner party vibe, my boozy brunch, my hair shop kiki, ‘Guess what this motherfucker did?’ [vibe] and still educate people, but also entertain them?,” she asked. “We just gotta do more of that shit … You want to feel like you’re having a good time while you’re learning something. That’s where it’s at. That’s how we’re going to change the world.”