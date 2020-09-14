Jennifer Lopez, Maluma & Owen Wilson’s New Rom-Com Sounds Very Good

Based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, the film is described as a "modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media." Lopez plays musical sensation Kat Valdez, who agrees to live-stream her marriage with her fellow superstar Bastian (Maluma — fictional or not, this is officially the hottest couple on Planet Earth and we can't unsee it) in order to boost the sales of their new single and duet, "Marry Me."