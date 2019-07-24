Story from Movies

It's Jennifer Lopez's Birthday — Here's Where You Can Stream All Her Best Rom-Coms

Ariana Romero
Photo: Barry Wetcher/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock.
This fall, Jennifer Lopez will prove she can break all the way bad with Hustlers, a glitzy stripper tale co-starring the likes of Cardi B., Lili Reinhart, and Constance Wu. In the trailer for the September 2019 movie, Lopez — who turns 50 on July 24 — spins her away around a stripper pole in ways that will make your jaw drop.
But, before the multi-hyphenate ever jumped up onto the Hustlers stage, she was the rom-com queen. Throughout the aughts, Lopez could pull off a meet-cute like no one else and get the right guy by the 90-minute mark. In 2002, she even managed to make Hollywood history when Maid in Manhattan was the No. 1 film in the country, and her second studio alum, J.Lo, was the No. 1 album in the U.S. of A.
We may know Lopez best as Hustler head honcho Ramona by the end of the year, but rom-coms will always be her bread and butter.
That's why, for the Bronx superstar's 50th birthday, we're taking a walk down memory lane through her many romantic comedies. Keep reading to learn where you can stream every single J.Lo rom-com ever — from long before Maid in Manhattan all the way to 2018's Second Act.
